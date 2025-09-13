MSNBC Analyst Matthew Dowd Blames Right Wing For His Firing

The former MSNBC analyst fired over his controversial Charlie Kirk comments is blaming the right-wing "mob" for his termination while also taking a jab at his ex-employer.

Matthew Dowd wrote on his Substack Friday that the "Right Wing media mob ginned up" about the words he expressed about Kirk on MSNBC and attacked him on various platforms.

Dowd says MSNBC "reacted to that mob" and fired him despite his statements being misconstrued and the public apology he made for any miscommunication.

The political pundit also went into detail about what happened Wednesday when he was a guest on "Katy Tur Reports."

Dowd says he was invited on the show to discuss a bunch of topics when news broke about gunfire erupting at Kirk's event at Utah Valley University in Orem, UT.

He says Tur asked him to comment on the "national environment" in which such shootings occur, when there was no inkling yet that Kirk had even been shot.

Dowd claims all he said was we need to get the facts, and the incident "could easily be someone firing a gun in the air to celebrate Kirk's event." He added, "Remember, Kirk is a diehard advocate of the 2nd amendment."

What's more, Dowd admits he was naive in thinking anyone would disagree with him ... saying his now "legendary line" on Tur's show about Kirk's rhetoric is, "Hateful thoughts lead to hateful words which ultimately lead to hateful actions."