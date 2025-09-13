Office Depot Fires Employee After They Refuse to Print Charlie Kirk Poster

Office Depot has fired an employee for refusing to print memorial posters featuring Charlie Kirk they labeled as "propaganda."

The situation went down Friday evening at an Office Depot location in Portage, Michigan ... and footage shared by attorney and Republican activist Matthew DePerno shows an employee identifying herself as a manager confirming the order would not be completed because, "it's propaganda."

A team member ordered and paid for a poster to be printed at @officedepot so he could bring it to a vigil for Charlie Kirk tonight in Michigan.



When he arrived to pick it up four hours later, the employees said they refused to print it, calling the poster “propaganda.” pic.twitter.com/WCitioCzZF — Michigan Forward (@MIForward_Net) September 12, 2025 @MIForward_Net

DePerno claimed the Kalamazoo County Republican Party ordered the poster at 2:24 PM Friday and received a call from the store about 3 hours later notifying them the poster would not be printed because it was "propaganda."

Office Depot announced Friday evening an employee has been terminated and said they are "deeply concerned by the incident," adding ... "The behavior displayed by our associate is completely unacceptable and insensitive, violates our company policies, and does not reflect the values we uphold at Office Depot. We sincerely apologize to the customer affected and to our community for this regrettable situation."

As you know, tensions are high following Charlie's assassination on Wednesday at an outdoor event at Utah Valley University in Orem.

The alleged shooter, Tyler Robinson, has since been arrested and is being held without bail on for aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm and obstruction of justice. He has not yet been formally charged.

Play video content Turning Point USA