Discord Says Tyler Robinson Didn't Use Platform in Charlie Kirk Murder Plan

Discord was not used by Tyler Robinson to either plan the murder of Charlie Kirk or to hide the evidence ... TMZ has learned.

A Discord spokesperson tells TMZ ... "In the course of our investigation, we identified a Discord account associated with the suspect, but have found no evidence that the suspect planned this incident or promoted violence on Discord."

The statement goes on ... "The messages referenced in recent reporting about planning details do not appear to be Discord messages. These were communications between the suspect's roommate and a friend after the shooting, where the roommate was recounting the contents of a note the suspect had left elsewhere."

Authorities say Robinson's roommate showed them Robinson had made "a joke" on Discord and then showed investigators the messages, which included "'Tyler' stating a need to retrieve a rifle from a drop point, leaving the rifle in a bush ... and a message referring to having left the rifle wrapped in a towel." Discord seems to be saying these communications were not on its platform ... rather on a note that Robinson had written, off the site, to his roommate.

BTW ... Discord says it has removed Robinson's account.