FBI Shares Update Regarding Arrest of Charlie Kirk's Shooter

The FBI is sharing an update regarding the detainment of the individual suspected of killing Charlie Kirk Wednesday afternoon.

Officials are giving the update in Utah Friday morning ... coming after the President dropped the news that they had the person they've been looking for.

President Trump announced the major development Friday morning -- our sources say the person of interest's father, who works part-time as a clergyman and as a contractor for the federal law enforcement, recognized his son from the photos spread online.

As you know ... the conservative activist was shot and killed Wednesday during his "The American Comeback" tour stop at UVU.

He left behind his wife, Erika, and 2 young children.