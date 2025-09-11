Person of Interest in Charlie Kirk Assassination Seen in New Shocking Video

Play video content TMZ.com

The person of interest in the Charlie Kirk assassination was a man on a mission, hobbling down a street in Utah and turning toward the campus, where the Turning Point USA founder was fatally shot minutes later.

TMZ obtained new footage of the man dressed in black limping past the front of a home in Orem, UT, at 11:51 AM MT Wednesday.

The man seems to be concealing a long gun under his pants as he goes past the house and turns right at the property line, starting down a grassy path toward the Utah Valley University campus.

Suddenly, the man stops and maneuvers back to the street, before swinging around again and walking back toward the campus. The FBI says the man entered the campus grounds one minute later at 11:52 AM.

TMZ also obtained similar footage earlier in the day ... showing the man in the same outfit on the same street hobbling past a neighboring house.

Another of our clips captured the man after the shooting at 12:29 PM -- just 6 minutes after Charlie was shot and as the campus was being cleared. You see students walking in the opposite direction, and in the background, there's someone dressed in black -- who appears to be the person of interest -- dashing through a backyard.

During a press conference Wednesday night, the FBI released more footage of the possible shooter, running and jumping off the roof of the building where he allegedly fired a rifle shot that struck Charlie in the neck while he was on stage taking questions from a large crowd.

