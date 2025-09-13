Bill Maher Says Charlie Kirk Murder is Evidence Lots of People Want War

America Is Divided By Those Who Want War and Those Who Don't

Bill Maher says our country is no longer divided by left vs. right .... it's divided by people who want war and people who don't.

The 'Real Time' host noted ... what Charlie Kirk was doing at the time he was assassinated was foundational to our country -- exercising the right of free speech while inviting others to freely disagree with him. It wasn't lost on Maher ... who pointed out the banner above Charlie Kirk read "Prove me wrong."

Ben Shapiro, founder of The Daily Wire, offered a terrifying stat -- 42% of young people believe violence can be a response to offensive speech. Shapiro and Maher later sparred over whether Tyler Robinson was a left-winger.

Tim Alberta from The Atlantic made a pretty fundamental point -- political violence is now becoming acceptable in America.