Bill Maher Says Cops Should Be Insulted by Trump Sending Out National Guard

Bill Maher says cops should be royally pissed off at Donald Trump for essentially telling them they do a crappy job, so they have to send in reinforcements.

The 'Real Time' host was on fire Friday night, calling out all the cops who largely support 47, telling them to open their eyes and see what Trump is really doing.

Bill says law enforcement -- 750,000 strong in the U.S. -- has been doing its job for years, and yes, there's a crime problem everywhere, but calling in the National Guard is in many ways disrespectful to police because Trump is kinda calling them incompetent.

The bigger issue, Bill says, is that Trump is trying to normalize military presence on the streets, and that's a flashing red light warning that democracy is coming to an end.

