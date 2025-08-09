Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Bill Maher Says Fawning A.I. is Screwing Us Up

Bill Maher Beware, A.I. Suck Up Is Dangerous!!!

Bill Maher thinks all the gratuitous back pats we all get for doing absolutely nothing are both annoying and dangerous.

The 'Real Time' host presented a litany of examples where we get false affirmation for no reason at all ... from ChatGPT that praises us for asking stupid questions, to Apps for colon tests that say attaboy for delivering a stool sample.

Maher's point ... by congratulating us for doing nothing, we lose our drive to actually accomplish something, because nothing becomes good enough.

You may think that's B.S., but watch all the examples he dishes out ... food for thought.

