Trump and Musk Feud Creates Big Opportunity for Dems, Says Bill Maher
Elon Musk and President Trump's epic, "Mean Girls"-esque breakup isn't just entertaining, it's a giant opening for Democrats to win back voters ... according to Bill Maher, who fears the party's gonna miss the boat. Again.
Maher dropped a "new rule" for Dems Friday night on his HBO show 'Real Time' ... as he urged left-leaning leaders to pull the plug on "idea-a-thon" think tanks, and focus on winning back guys like Musk and Joe Rogan.
In the wake of Elon choosing the nuclear option -- aka the 'Epstein files' -- in his war with Trump, Bill sees a chance for the Dems to swoop and scoop up former liberal thinkers who jumped to the GOP ... a move he says they gotta stop calling, "going to the dark side."
His point is ... Trump and the Republicans are kinda drunk with power right now, and Dems should take advantage of that by appealing to voters pissed off about tariff-fueled price hikes, and other Project 2025 bright ideas.
BTW, Bill's blow-by-blow of how the Trump-Musk love affair turned into the Brangelina divorce ... is pretty spot on. As he put it ... Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni better watch their backs!