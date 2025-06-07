Trump and Musk Feud Creates Big Opportunity for Dems, Says Bill Maher

Play video content HBO

Elon Musk and President Trump's epic, "Mean Girls"-esque breakup isn't just entertaining, it's a giant opening for Democrats to win back voters ... according to Bill Maher, who fears the party's gonna miss the boat. Again.

Maher dropped a "new rule" for Dems Friday night on his HBO show 'Real Time' ... as he urged left-leaning leaders to pull the plug on "idea-a-thon" think tanks, and focus on winning back guys like Musk and Joe Rogan.

In the wake of Elon choosing the nuclear option -- aka the 'Epstein files' -- in his war with Trump, Bill sees a chance for the Dems to swoop and scoop up former liberal thinkers who jumped to the GOP ... a move he says they gotta stop calling, "going to the dark side."

Play video content HBO

His point is ... Trump and the Republicans are kinda drunk with power right now, and Dems should take advantage of that by appealing to voters pissed off about tariff-fueled price hikes, and other Project 2025 bright ideas.