Bill Maher Says Politics, Wokeness Ruining Gen Z's Dating Pool

The "Love Is Blind" finale proves a lot of Democrats are gonna end up lonely and loveless ... at least according to Bill Maher, who says the left better quit letting politics pollute their dating pool.

First off, who knew Bill was binge-watching 'LIB' -- we doubt he did, he's got people for that -- but he did highlight Sara Carton and Ben Mezzenga's disastrous walk to the altar from the hit Netflix show's season 8 finale.

SPOILER ALERT!

On the new episode of 'Real Time,' he calls out the almost-bride-to-be for ditching the groom over the fact that he hadn't thought about the Black Lives Matter movement. For the uninitiated, both Ben and Sara are white, and Sara is also insufferably woke ... for Bill, anyway.

Maher tore into Gen Z'ers who refuse to date someone who has differing political views ... you gotta see his take, but essentially he says a lot of young folks will die alone if they keep this up.

Of course, this is totally in line with what Bill's said to the haters who've been coming for his neck since his highly debated dinner with President Trump at the White House.

He's fired back that he's no MAGA supporter, and still extremely critical of POTUS -- and he even talked to Harvey Levin and Mark Geragos all about why he thinks he should be seen as a hero for visiting Trump at the White House on the "2 Angry Men" podcast, too.

Bottom line, Bill firmly believes Dems and Republicans should be talking to each other. They should also be banging, apparently.