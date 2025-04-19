Bill Maher Blasts Gen Z as Way Too Soft to Fulfill Trump's Manufacturing Goals

Play video content HBO

Bill Maher is laughing out loud over Trump's plan to bring manufacturing back to the U.S. of A. ... because ain't no one gonna work at these shiny new plants!

The 'Real Time' host went in HARD on Gen Z, saying they're hardly the hard-hatted, lunch-pale-carrying, manly men who punch in at 7 AM for an 8-hour shift.

Bill doesn't necessarily blame Gen Z for their softness, musing that masculinity is now a hate crime!

Thing is ... he's got a point. N.I.L.F.'s (Not in Labor Force) are now a thing. Check out how many men have checked out.

Here's the reality ... we are no longer a manufacturing country -- haven't been for decades -- we're a service country, and reverting to manufacturing may be fool's gold, because we'll never make things cheaper than other countries, and even if we try ... the plants will be populated by robots.