Gavin Newsom Calls Dems 'Toxic,' Reveals Podcast Strategy to Bill Maher

Gavin Newsom says he'll keep cozying up to conservatives on his podcast, because Democrats have to talk to Republicans ... if they're gonna start beating 'em at the polls.

California's Governor opened up about his "This Is Gavin Newsom" pod while chatting with Bill Maher on Friday night's episode of 'Real Time' ... and he dismissed critics who say he shouldn't be "platforming" right-wing leaders and viral figures like Steve Bannon or Charlie Kirk.

Newsom admitted, "The Democratic brand is toxic now" and believes his party needs to try to find some common ground with its GOP opponents to turn things around on election days.

Maher applauded the strategy, saying ya gotta talk to them ... because they won.

However, Bill also ripped President Trump's followers for becoming cult-like. His "New Rules" segment was a scorching critique of GOP politicians sucking up to 47 in every way possible -- dressing like him, talking like him and backing his attack on Canada.

He did give props to Joe Rogan for saying the trade war with our northern pals is "stupid" ... and reminded MAGA that's what it means to be a free-thinker.

Much like Gov. Newsom, Maher's point is ... Dems gotta look in the mirror, and admit what they need to change, but Republicans better be willing to do the same -- or we just become North Korea.