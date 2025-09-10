Who Was Charlie Kirk? What To Know About The Political Commentator

How Charlie Kirk Made A Name For Himself In Right-Wing Politics

Charlie Kirk made plenty of friends and enemies over the course of his life in politics, which began when he was just a kid.

The political commentator went from authoring pieces for right-wing media outlets to becoming one of the most prominent conservative commentators out there ... which didn't always bring him positive attention.

We're going to take a look into the background of the media figure and see what led up to the violent events of September 10, 2025.

Kirk Made A Name For Himself At An Early Age

Kirk was born in Arlington Heights, Illinois, located in the suburbs of Chicago, and he was raised in nearby Prospect Heights.

The commentator's involvement with politics began in his early years, as he volunteered for former Republican senator Mark Kirk when he was in high school.

He went on to write a story for right-wing media outlet Breitbart News alleging teenagers had been indoctrinated with liberal textbooks, according to the New York Times.

Kirk briefly pursued higher education at Harper College, a community college in Palatine, Illinois, but he dropped out without completing his degree.

Kirk Became The Face Of A Right-Wing Media Powerhouse

Kirk's article for Breitbart brought him to the attention of entrepreneur Bill Montgomery, and the pair cofounded Turning Point USA, a nonprofit organization dedicated to popularizing conservative ideologies with high school and college students, in 2012.

The commentator's public profile rose after he began making appearances on college campuses, where he would challenge students to debates centered on hot-button political issues.

Kirk later started a podcast, "The Charlie Kirk Show," and he grew close to several prominent conservative figures over the years, including President and president Donald Trump. He also spoke in favor of Trump during the 2020 and 2024 Republican National Conventions.

He also authored several books over the course of his career, many of which were dedicated to covering the same topics Turning Point USA prioritized.

Kirk Was Shot While On A Speaking Tour

Kirk was shot while making an appearance at Utah Valley University, located in Orem, Utah, in September 2025.

The commentator was taking part in a Q&A session as part of his "American Comeback" tour when he was suddenly shot in the neck after finishing a statement.

He was subsequently transported to a local hospital, where he was listed as being in critical condition before he died.