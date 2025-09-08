Trump's Alleged Epstein Birthday Note Revealed, Including Naked Lady Sketch

UPDATE

1:35 PM PT -- The White House has responded with Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt posting on X, "The latest piece published by the Wall Street Journal PROVES this entire 'Birthday Card' story is false. As I have said all along, it’s very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it. President Trump’s legal team will continue to aggressively pursue litigation. Furthermore, the “reporter” @joe_palazzolo who wrote this hatchet job reached out for comment at the EXACT same minute he published his story giving us no time to respond. This is FAKE NEWS to perpetuate the Democrat Epstein Hoax!"

President Trump's alleged 50th birthday note to Jeffrey Epstein has just been revealed ... complete with a naked woman sketch, and some mysterious/creepy words.

Rep. Robert Garcia just reposted an image of the alleged letter on X ... and it features several lines of typewritten text, a drawing of a naked woman showing breasts, and the name "Donald" signed squiggly, as if it were pubic hair on the woman.

The alleged letter to Epstein is written as a conversation between Trump and Epstein. It begins with a voice-over, "There must be more to life than having everything."

Trump and Epstein then go back and forth talking about "certain things in common" and enigmas that never age ... and the convo ends with Trump saying, "A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday -- and may every day be another wonderful secret."

Play video content TMZ.com

The Wall Street Journal first reported on the alleged note back in July, but did not publish an image of the alleged note. Trump was quick to claim, "I never wrote a picture in my life. I don’t draw pictures of women. It’s not my language. It's not my words."

Trump also called the WSJ report "false, malicious, and defamatory" and he sued the WSJ and its parent company News Corp. ... demanding no less than $10 BILLION.