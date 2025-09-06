J.D. Vance Says He Doesn't Care If People Call Authorized Military Actions 'War Crimes'

J.D. Vance says he's not worried if other people refer to the administration's military force as war crimes ... 'cause he doesn't "give a s***" about the label.

The Vice President took to X to defend the U.S. military recently killing 11 people on a boat from Venezuela, which they allege carried illegal narcotics. President Donald Trump told reporters earlier this week the ship was "a drug-carrying boat, a lot of drugs in that boat."

Play video content X / @WhiteHouse

Worth noting ... the administration hasn't provided any evidence to corroborate the claims, and the strike caused outrage online ... with many calling it an attack on civilians. Gang members in this situation are not technically enemy combatants under international law, many argue.

Vance addressed the criticism head-on Saturday ... writing on X, "Killing cartel members who poison our fellow citizens is the highest and best use of our military."

Brian Krassenstein -- a liberal political commentator with almost 1 million followers on the social media site -- responded by claiming that killing citizens from another nation without due process is a war crime ... to which Vance replied, "I don’t give a s*** what you call it."

So, clearly VPOTUS is standing by the government's actions ... viewing the attack a whole lot differently than many online. And, it seems the administration may use the same justification to attack alleged drug boats in the future as well.

BTW ... the Veep's popping off on X today -- roasting Dems for wanting to send soldiers to defend Ukraine from Russia while Republicans "protect our people from the scum of the earth." More justification to defend the controversial military act.