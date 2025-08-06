Joe Rogan Might Interview Top Trump Official About Jeffrey Epstein Case

Joe Rogan might be the beneficiary of an exclusive interview with a top Trump official amid the Jeffrey Epstein drama that has engulfed President Trump's entire administration, according to a new report.

The administration has been holding internal discussions about Deputy U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche doing a press conference or possibly a high-profile interview with the likes of Rogan -- one of the country's most popular podcasters, CNN said, citing three anonymous sources.

As you know, Rogan threw his support behind The Donald during the 2024 presidential election, helping Trump to victory over Kamala Harris.

But Rogan's view of Trump has changed following his administration's botched rollout of the "Epstein Files." Rogan called the Department of Justice's lack of transparency in releasing information on the late pedophile a “line in the sand.”

The feds said Epstein died by suicide in his jail cell while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges in 2019. His girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2022 after her federal conviction on charges of sex trafficking minors and other offenses.

According to CNN, senior Trump officials are getting together for a powwow at Vice President J.D. Vance's home Wednesday night to discuss all things Epstein. The network says the attendees will be White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, Attorney General Pam Bondi, FBI Director Kash Patel and Blanche.