Joe Rogan Calls Out Trump Administration for Deporting Non-Criminals

Joe Rogan's drawing a line when it comes to supporting President Donald Trump -- he's calling out the White House for horrific reports of non-criminals getting deported and thrown in max-security Central American prisons.

On his latest "The Joe Rogan Experience" episode, Joe and guest Konstantin Kisin dig into the reported case of a gay barber who entered the U.S. legally, but was arrested in an ICE sweep of members of the violent Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua.

The story seems to line up with The New Yorker's report on Andry Jose Hernandez Romero, a 31-year-old gay makeup artist from Venezuela seeking asylum in the U.S. He was reportedly taken into ICE custody over a crown tattoo that was mistaken for a Tren de Aragua gang identifier -- and sent to a prison in El Salvador.

While Rogan, a Trump supporter, praised him earlier in the episode for cracking down on illegal border crossings since taking office ... he added, cases like this need to be on 47's radar.

He said the main goal of the deportations is to kick out gang members -- not to have innocent people getting caught up in the mix.

Since Trump’s Jan. 20 inauguration, ICE has made 113,000 arrests and carried out over 100,000 deportations.

