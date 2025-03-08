Joe Rogan Tells Kanye West He's Texting with Scammer, Not Actually Him

Joe Rogan's had some controversial guests on his podcast ... but, it looks like he's not planning on making Kanye West one of him -- despite the rapper's claims to the contrary.

Here's the deal ... West shared screenshots that he said were images of talks he's having with Joe about setting up an interview on the host's super successful podcast "The Joe Rogan Experience."

During the chat, this person -- who West claims is Joe -- asks if they can talk about all of the antisemitic remarks Ye has made in recent months ... to which Kanye replies absolutely.

Unfortunately for Kanye, it appears this offer was all smoke and mirrors ... 'cause Joe took to his own social media account to let him know this isn't him texting the rap legend.

Kanye's deleted a lot of the screengrabs already -- unclear if he did so as a result of Joe's post -- but, it looks like there's no Kanye West episode of 'JRE' coming soon ... or, perhaps this could get the idea kickstarted.

Play video content

Of course, many people don't want to hear from Kanye West anymore after his most recent string of comments which have led to backlash online ... including an A.I. video that put celebrities in t-shirts flipping off Kanye.

As you know ... Ye literally called himself a "Nazi" last month and began selling t-shirts with swastikas on them on his website -- but, the site went offline not long after he started selling the shirts.

Play video content TMZ.com

West is also in the middle of a split with his wife, Bianca Censori ... even though the two have been spotted hanging out in the weeks since the news first broke.