Anti-Kanye A.I. Video Features Major Celebs Giving Rapper the Middle Finger

A bunch of major celebs collectively gave Hitler-loving rapper Kanye West the middle finger in an online video ... but it turns out it's all just a deepfake.

The stars were featured in a minute-long clip created by Ori Bejerano using artificial intelligence, and it showed a montage of very familiar faces.

Drake, Jerry Seinfeld, Mark Zuckerberg, Adam Sandler, Steven Spielberg, Mila Kunis, Ben Stiller and David Schwimmer were among the notables dressed in the same white T-shirt emblazoned with a Jewish Star of David drawn on the back of a hand giving the bird. "Kanye" is written underneath the hand.

When the fake image of Sandler flashes on screen, he actually flips off Kanye.

At the end of the clip, a message appears, stating, "Enough Is Enough, Join The Fight Against Antisemitism."

Bejerano -- who identifies himself as a generative A.I. expert, creator and advertiser -- posted the video on Instagram, and wrote in the caption it's time to stop being silent and offer a strong response to antisemites like Ye, while demanding social media companies de-platform all online hatred.

Of course, Bejerano is referring to Ye's latest campaign pledging his full support of Nazis and Hitler.

Despite the strong message, Scarlett Johansson later released a statement against the use of her image in the A.I. ad, writing ... "I am a Jewish woman who has no tolerance for antisemitism or hate speech of any kind. But I also firmly believe that the potential for hate speech multiplied by A.I. is a far greater threat than any one person who takes accountability for it. We must call out the misuse of A.I., no matter its messaging, or we risk losing a hold on reality."