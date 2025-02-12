Kanye West Swastika Shirt Sparks Merchandise War on Etsy

Kanye West's biggest haters and supporters are waging a merchandise war in a global online marketplace ... and it's all been set off by his controversial swastika shirt.

The messy scene is playing out right now on Etsy, where the anti-Kanye crowd is giving Ye the finger with some new gear ... while his stans are combining his name with a hate symbol, and slapping it on merch.

The deepfake video showing celebs wearing shirts emblazoned with a Jewish Star of David drawn on the back of a hand giving the bird to "Kanye" is providing some inspiration here ... someone took the idea and ran with it, copying the shirt from the A.I. video and hawking it online.

Looks like a couple sellers had the same idea ... though at two different price points ... and there's at least a couple dozen shoppers snatching up the anti-Kanye merch.

Meanwhile, a designer combined the word "Ye" with a swastika for a new shirt ... though they're trying to distance the design from Nazism.

The description says ... "This T-Shirt is in no way intended to promote violence or antisemitism. This artwork is inspired by a ancient symbol in Hinduism that represents well-being, prosperity, and good fortune. It's a sacred symbol in Hinduism, Buddhism, Jainism, and Odinism. an ancient symbol in the form of an equal-armed cross with each arm continued at a right angle, used especially in South Asia as a symbol of good luck or spirituality."

Kanye started all this with his Super Bowl commercial, which linked to his Yeezy website ... where the only item for sale was a $20 white shirt with a black swastika.

Play video content TMZ.com