Kanye West's Yeezy Website Goes Offline After Selling Swastika Shirts

Kanye West’s website, Yeezy.com, and all the Nazi-loving hate it housed are now off the grid -- the site’s officially offline.

Just a day before the site went dark, it was selling one thing: a white shirt with a black swastika -- something people saw after Ye dropped $8 mil on a 30-second Super Bowl ad directing them to his site.

Play video content

The merch dropped right after Kanye’s antisemitic, racist, and misogynistic rant, where he straight-up called himself a Nazi and professed his love for Adolf Hitler -- but Shopify, which handled all sales from the site, bailed due to the content.

Ye's site is completely shut down, so it appears his host platform also cut bait. For its part, Shopify says yeezy.com "did not engage in authentic commerce practices and violated our terms so we removed them from Shopify."

A source close to Kanye told TMZ his Super Bowl ad raked in $2 mil in sales -- meaning at $20 a pop, he sold around 100,000 swastika shirts, which is, to put it mildly, absolutely disgusting.

We also learned Ye pulled a fast one on FOX -- when they approved the ad, they checked the website Friday, and at that point, it was all just regular Yeezy athletic gear.