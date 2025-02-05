Kanye West Wants to Lock Up Rights to Bianca Censori Book 'Wife By Husband'

Kanye West wants to lock up the rights to the title for what appears to be a book about Bianca Censori ... TMZ has confirmed.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Kanye's company Ox Paha Inc. filed a new trademark application for the phrase "Wife By Husband."

Ye wants to use the trademark for different types of printed books ... including biographies, non-fiction and picture books.

Yeezy definitely has a lot to work with if he wants to fill pages on Bianca ... they're a controversial couple and he often parades her around the world in revealing outfits.

Kanye and Bianca made their biggest statement over the weekend at the Grammys, when they showed up to the red carpet and she dropped her fur coat to show off a see-through dress.

Ye's since been boasting on social media about Bianca's Google search numbers and "beating" the Grammys.