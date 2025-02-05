Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Kanye West Wants to Lock Up Rights to Bianca Censori Book 'Wife By Husband'

Kanye West I've Got a Vision For Book On Bianca ... 'Wife By Husband'

Published
kanye west bianca censori author getty 2
Getty Composite

Kanye West wants to lock up the rights to the title for what appears to be a book about Bianca Censori ... TMZ has confirmed.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Kanye's company Ox Paha Inc. filed a new trademark application for the phrase "Wife By Husband."

020525_bianca_kanye_red_carpet_kal 2/2/25
THE SHOCKING REVEAL
Shutterstock

Ye wants to use the trademark for different types of printed books ... including biographies, non-fiction and picture books.

Yeezy definitely has a lot to work with if he wants to fill pages on Bianca ... they're a controversial couple and he often parades her around the world in revealing outfits.

020325_tmz_live_kanye_bianca
PUTTING ON A SHOW
TMZ.com

Kanye and Bianca made their biggest statement over the weekend at the Grammys, when they showed up to the red carpet and she dropped her fur coat to show off a see-through dress.

Ye's since been boasting on social media about Bianca's Google search numbers and "beating" the Grammys.

Kanye West & Bianca Censori Start 2025 With Selfie Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Starting 2025 With Hot Shots Launch Gallery

Now it appears he wants to cash in on his wife's fame.

related articles