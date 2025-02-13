Kim Kardashian Stuns in Sexy New Photos, Draws More Bianca Censori Comparisons

Kim Kardashian knows how to get people to look at her ... and in new Instagram photos she has all eyes glued to her barely covered body.

The SKIMS mogul jumped on IG Thursday and posted three steamy pics -- with two showing her posing in a white bodysuit, and the third capturing her taking off her tank top. Needless to say, she's one hot mama in her sexy lingerie and furry stilettos.

One thing that's inescapable about these photos is Kim appears to be the spitting image of Bianca Censori, wife of Kanye West ... Kim's ex. But if you'd ask Kim ... we'd bet she would say that it's Bianca copying her style.

Of course, Kim didn't address the issue in her IG post ... but multiple people in the comments pointed out the crossover.

We're sure this debate will continue ... On Wednesday, TMZ published a story in which there was plenty of chatter about this very topic after Kim posted an Instagram video of her latest SKIMS campaign.