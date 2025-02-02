Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Kim Kardashian Stuns in Backless Black Dress at Fifteen Percent Gala

Kim Kardashian 15% of Dress Gone at Fifteen Percent Gala ... Stunning Backless Gown!!!

020225_kim_kardashian_kal
QUICK PHOTO OP
Kim Kardashian hit up the Fifteen Percent Gala in Los Angeles ... and, she brought 100% of her style -- stunning in a gorgeous black gown.

The reality television star turned fashion mogul pulled up to the event Saturday night ... a gala in support of the Fifteen Percent Pledge -- a promise businesses make to ensure at least 15% of the products on their shelves are from Black-owned businesses.

020225-kim-kardashian-primary-2
As soon as she arrived, KK was surrounded by photogs ... who took a series of photos of her gorgeous gown that ya gotta see for yourself.

Kim Kardashian The 2025 Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala in Los Angeles
Kardashian wore an all-black dress with sheer material around her hips ... and, when she turned, she revealed the entirety of her back to the cameras.

Kim Kardashian The 2025 Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala in Los Angeles
Kardashian's dress only barely contained her famous backside ... and, almost certainly captivated the assembled crowd.

Worth noting ... Kim has a personal connection to the Fifteen Percent Pledge -- 'cause Emma Grede, a founding partner in Kardashians' SKIMS, is the Chairwoman of the project.

Kim Kardashian Emma Grede
Grede cohosted last night's event with the pledge's founder, Aurora James, actress Tracee Ellis Ross and designer Brandon Blackwood.

Kim's clearly supporting a good cause -- and, looking way better than good while doing it.

