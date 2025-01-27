Kim Kardashian Throws Cowgirl-Themed 7th Birthday Bash for Chicago

Play video content

Kim Kardashian went all yee-haw for her daughter Chicago's 7th bday!

KK hopped on Instagram Sunday to share a series of photos celebrating Chicago's big day -- which was January 15 -- at their beautiful home with a cowgirl-themed party.

Check out the video/pics ... Chicago looks cute as a button in her white get-up with her name emblazoned across her back in glittering letters. In the video, KK gave a little tip of the hat to Beyoncé by playing the superstar's tune, "Texas Hold 'Em."

As for KK, she got in on the whole cowgirl theme as well ... the Skims founder sported a mostly all-black leather outfit, including an unbuttoned shirt, western belt and blue jeans under a pair of chaps.

KK made the day extra special for Chicago, serving up a personalized birthday cake with "Chi" scrawled on top. Of course, Chi was partying it up with her little brother Psalm and Khloe Kardashian's two kiddos, son Tatum and daughter True.