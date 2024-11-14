Kim Kardashian Says She's Raising 4 Kids by Herself After Kanye Divorce

Kim Kardashian’s getting real about raising her brood post-divorce from Kanye -- hinting that he's basically MIA in her life, and it’s her holding it down solo with the kiddos.

On the "What In The Winkler?!" podcast, Kim told host Zoe Winkler that even though she has a solid support system, she’s "basically raising four kids by myself" -- which she admitted is overwhelming, especially since she struggles silently, worried about being judged.

Kim shared that even the little things can feel like a lot -- like when all the kids pile into her bed, kicking her, crying, and waking up in the middle of the night.

But the reality queen said she doesn't feel comfortable talking about it, because she fears people will call her out for having all the resources, nannies and help in the world.

But Kim says that no matter how much assistance she has, she's basically flying solo looking after her kids -- which just like any other person, is tough for her.

As we know, KK's got her hands full with daughter North, 11; son Saint, 8; daughter Chicago, 6; and son Psalm, 5, all with Kanye.

Kim and Kanye wrapped up their divorce in November 2022, and since then, the rapper’s been all about Bianca Censori, popping up in the headlines with their wild, globe-trotting appearances -- so doesn’t look like fatherhood’s making it to the top of his list anytime soon.