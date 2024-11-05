Crocodile Named After Kim Kardashian Wins Annual Race in Australia

Kim Kardashian is sure to say "crikey" when she hears how she played a role in one crocodile winning big at an annual croc race Down Under.

Play video content BACKGRID

Check it out ... one reptile, aptly named Kim Krocdashian, emerged victorious after facing off against other small saltwater crocs at a race in Darwin, Australia on Monday.

The beast, measuring just over 3 feet in length, took off down the grassy track at the Berry Springs Tavern ... leaving several rivals in its wake.

There was no doubt that Kim K won the face-off, as the female croc was many paces ahead of her competitors ... with fellow reptiles Croc 'n' Roll and Slippery Sausage coming in second and third places, respectively.

Kim was the big winner of the day, too. Watch the video ... her owner explains how Kim the Kroc won both races she competed in, making her the champion.

This croc race is a regular tradition for the tavern ... with patrons descending on the establishment to see 6 baby crocodiles race down the track every year.

While Kim and her fellow crocs may look cute in the video, their breed is actually the largest crocodile in the world ... growing to about 20 feet long. So, they should not be trifled with when fully grown.

Ironically, Kim the Kroc's big win came a week after the real Kim dressed as a different kind of reptile for Halloween. As TMZ previously reported, the reality TV star chose to go as an albino alligator for the autumnal holiday ... though, she didn't expand on her decision at the time.