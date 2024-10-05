OnlyFans Model Apologizes After Feeding Chicken To Crocodile for Clout

A popular social media influencer and OnlyFans model in Australia is finding out the hard way it's not cool to feed the wildlife for clicks ... and it may cost her some dough, 'cause it's apparently illegal there!

Here's the deal ... Jaylie Bonow posted a now-deleted vid of her feeding a chicken -- she claims it was cooked -- to a saltwater crocodile on the banks of the Russell River in Far North Queensland. Turns out ... that is a serious no-no Down Under, and now she's under investigation.

Of course, JB boasted about the experience on IG ... which backfired when it caught the attention of the Department of Environment, Science and Innovation (DESI), which confirmed she was under investigation for the bizarre clout chase stunt, according to Daily Mail.

The agency made it clear last month they were cracking down on people feeding crocs ... 'cause it's not just super dangerous -- it makes them more aggressive and less afraid of humans. She faces a fine of $2,580, per the agency.

Jaylie must know the situation is serious ... 'cause she has since posted a video apologizing ... and calling the dangerous feeding a "silly mistake."

JB is attempting to do something of a judo move with her ma culpa ... attempting to educate others on the law.