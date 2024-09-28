OnlyFans Model Banned From Hardware Store After Sexualized Videos

An OnlyFans model in Australia couldn't help but get a little naughty in a hardware store ... and now she's banned.

Here's the blueprint ... Cynthia Lin took her seemingly doe-eyed performances into Bunnings -- a chain Down Under -- and filmed a series of sexually charged videos with random customers.

Seeking a “single tradie” ... CL would wander around until she found a man by himself ... and then hit on him with sexual innuendos before asking to exchange numbers.

Several of the men appeared surprised and uncomfortable ... and at least one asked her what her angle was for the random, bold flirtation.

CL has since been booted from the chain ... with Bunnings telling news.com.au in part ... "We generally ask people who wish to film content in our stores to seek permission ... Our store leaders can choose to ban people from our stores if they harass team or customers.”

The ban likely won't deter CL -- who has a slew of accounts on social platforms full of NSFW content -- from making future vids ... as news.com.au reported she's also taped herself on the faux prowl at Coles, Woolworths and Kmart.