Olympian Alysha Newman Says OnlyFans Page Has Exploded Since Viral Twerk

Play video content TMZSports.com

Canadian pole vaulter Alysha Newman's twerking celebration in France has been great for her wallet ... she tells TMZ Sports the impromptu dance has led to an explosion of followers on her OnlyFans page.

The Olympian broke it all down for us this week ... just days after she went viral for shaking her booty amid earning a bronze medal in the women's pole vault competition at the Paris Games.

no way she won a medal and immediately started twerking 😭 pic.twitter.com/PfN7Dga97k — juju 💰 (@ayeejuju) August 9, 2024 @ayeejuju

She said her subscribers grew by about "10 times" following the celly ... and "as we speak, numbers are being added."

"It's been wild," she said.

Newman tells us the responses have been super positive -- although she did have one detractor ... her own mother!!

The 30-year-old, though, said in her defense, she wasn't even trying to twerk!!

Newman tells us since it's all gone down, she's spent a lot of time messaging back both old and new subscribers ... even going live to show off her new medal with them.

As for the possibility of getting another one in four years at the L.A. Games ... Newman says if her body allows it, she'll make another run.