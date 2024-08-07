French Pole Vaulter Anthony Ammirati Jokes About 'Package' In Deleted TikTok

But I'm Ready to Joke About My Pole

Play video content

Pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati seems conflicted on whether he's allowed to joke about his own pole ... 'cause the French athlete posted a TikTok joking about his viral member, then quickly deleted it.

The overnight sensation shared a clip of himself eating in a dining common area ... a thousand-yard stare plastered on his face while chowing down on a pastry.

In the vid, AA writes a French sentence that translates to, "POV: You make more buzz for your package than for your performances" ... so, clearly he knows his pole's getting more attention than the pole-vaulting final.

It seems Ammirati regretted his decision ... deleting the TikTok soon after, though it's unclear why -- but, the internet's forever, and fans recorded the clip.

ICYMI ... Anthony finished short of medaling at the Paris Olympics ... even though he'd completely cleared the crossbar -- 'cause his massive bulge slapped the bar down ... and his gold medal dreams with it.

While a nightmare for any athlete ... there's a silver lining if Anthony wants to get into the adult film industry -- 'cause CamSoda's offering Ammirati $250K to unleash his vaulting pole to the world on their site.

BTW ... Sweden's Armand Duplantis took gold in the pole vault event Monday -- but, we'd say Ammirati's package is getting the Olympics People's Choice Award.