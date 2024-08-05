French Pole Vaulter Anthony Ammirati Gets $250k Offer From Porn Site

Pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati's manhood might've blocked him from Olympic glory, but it could now help him land a girthy payday ... with an adult entertainment company offering the French athlete a whopping $250k to show off his famous junk on camera.

TMZ Sports obtained a letter from popular XXX site CamSoda ... which extended the offer to the viral track and field star after his dong got in the way and knocked down the crossbar during the group rounds over the weekend.

French athlete Anthony Ammirati failed the 5.70 height pole vault because of his asset. #IKYK #Paris2024 https://t.co/qWnr1QbFzy — @pauloinmanila and 99 others (@pauloMDtweets) August 3, 2024 @pauloMDtweets

Ammirati failed to reach the finals after finishing 12th, but CamSoda VP Daryn Parker is looking to turn the whole thing into a positive ... saying, "If it was up to me, I’d award you for what everyone else saw, your talent below the belt."

"As a lover of crotch-centric activities, I'd love to offer you up to $250,000 in exchange for a 60-minute webcam show, in which you show off your goods, minus the crossbar, of course."

Parker explained Ammirati won't have to worry about his compression shorts not doing their job ... as he can let it all hang out as much as he wants.

But don't get your hopes up, horny Olympic fans ... 'cause Ammirati opened up on his outing to the French Athletics Federation -- and understandably, he's bummed.

"I’m a bit gutted because I didn't miss anything on the third attempt at 5.70m," he said. "What I did miss was a bit of jumping in training to fine-tune the settings. Just a technical session."