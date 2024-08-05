Olympic Swimmer Luana Alonso Bounced From Olympic Village for Inappropriate Behavior

Too Hot for the Games!!!

Olympic hottie Luana Alonso has been bounced from her official athletic digs after being accused of creating an inappropriate environment.

Alonso -- a Paraguay swimmer -- was housed in a Paris village along with other Olympic competitors who hang out, dine and train together.

But that all changed Sunday when Committee Olympic Paraguay general manager Larissa Schaerer issued a statement saying Alonso’s mere presence was having an inappropriate effect on her team.

As a result, Alonso officially asked to leave the village and she was granted permission from Schaerer.

Alonso packed her bags and left, but then came back the next day looking as if she was on vacation.

Schaerer was confused why Alonso returned and immediately told her to leave. As you may know, Alonso had a bumpy ride at the Olympics.

She came in 6th in the 100m butterfly and failed to qualify for the semi-finals. She also abruptly announced her retirement from swimming in a social media post but stayed in Paris.