Olympic Diver Jules Bouyer Offered Lifetime Supply Of Undies After Bulge Goes Viral

A popular underwear company wants to help keep Olympic diver Jules Bouyer's now-famous bulge safe and sound ... telling TMZ Sports it's offering the French athlete a LIFETIME supply of its undies!!

Officials over at Shinesty -- famously known for its Ball Hammock Pouch Underwear -- formally extended the offer to Bouyer this week ... after viewers of the Paris Games went crazy over what the dude was hiding in his tiny swimsuit.

"When we saw what Olympic diver Jules Bouyer was packing in his South of France, it didn’t matter that we were an American company," a rep for the undie co. said.

"We wanted to give it a gold medal and protect that front truck of his for many Olympics to come."

Shinesty says part of its package to the 22-year-old will include its Ball Hammock underwear and swim trunks.

The company also tells us it wants to team up with Bouyer and develop "The Family Jules" swim briefs ... which it says will be made with, of course, a "reinforced crotch."