Olympic Star Throws Up On Live TV After Race In Seine River

The polluted Seine River, or absolute exhaustion (or perhaps both), got the best of some of the triathletes at the Paris Olympics -- especially Canadian competitor Tyler Mislawchuk -- who threw up at the finish line on LIVE TV!!!

The Paris Olympics received a bunch of criticism for the Seine River's cleanliness, with reports of high levels of E. coli and other bacteria present ... but officials believed the quality was good enough for Wednesday's triathlon, which in addition to the swim, also includes cycling and a 10km run.

The triathletes battled it out on both land and in the water ... and it all took a toll on Mislawchuk, who looked very unwell at the finish line.

The 29-year-old triathlete threw up ... while his opponents dropped to the ground in complete exhaustion.

And, it wasn't just one-and-done ... Mislawchuk, who finished 9th, said he threw up 10 times.

Puking aside, it was an emotional moment for Mislawchuk ... who battled injuries over the last few years, vowing to do everything in his power to return to a third Olympics.

"I’ve come back from an Achilles tear, concussion, crashes, you name it, I had it in the last three years," Mislawchuk said.

"To stand on the start line healthy and give it my all… I’m proud of the effort. You want more, but that’s all I had in me."