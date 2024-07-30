Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Coco Gauff Tears Up During Argument W/ Umpire In Shocking Olympic Elimination

Coco Gauff was eliminated from the singles competition at the Paris Olympics Monday morning ... but her match didn't come without controversy, as an argument with the chair umpire left her in tears.

After dropping the first set 7-6(7), the 20-year-old tennis star, tied up two games a piece in the 2nd set, and with the score tied 30-30, her opponent, Croatia's Donna Vekic, served the ball ... which a line judge said was out of bounds, awarding Gauff the point.

However, the chair umpire -- Jaume Campistol -- declared the shot in ... and that set Gauff off.

The argument continued for several minutes before Gauff walked away to resume the match -- visibly upset from the call. The very next point went Gauff's way ... and the crowd made it known they were on her side, letting out a big cheer.

"There's been multiple times this year where that's happened to me, where I felt like I always have to be an advocate for myself on the court," Gauff told reporters afterward.

It's not the first time Gauff has had a problem with officiating at a tennis event in France. Last month, Coco was in a similar situation during her French Open semi-final matchup against Iga Swiatek.

Again, a chair umpire overruled a line judge on an out-of-bounds shot, giving Swiatek the point, leaving Coco again annoyed with a match official.

Luckily for the #2 ranked tennis player ... her Olympic run is far from over. She is set to return to the court later today in doubles competition -- so her podium dreams are still alive.

