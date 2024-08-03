Pole Vaulter's Bulge Catches on Crossbar, Knocks Him Out of Olympics

A pole vaulter's walking away empty-handed because his pole malfunctioned ... no, not the one he uses to vault -- the one barely contained by his leotard!

Anthony Ammirati -- a prominent French pole vaulter -- had his first heat Saturday morning ... and, while he expected to flip over the bar and land in the final, he ended up catching his smaller vaulting pole on the crossbar.

French athlete Anthony Ammirati failed the 5.70 height pole vault because of his asset. #IKYK #Paris2024 https://t.co/qWnr1QbFzy — @pauloinmanila and 99 others (@pauloMDtweets) August 3, 2024 @pauloMDtweets

Check out the clip ... AA goes up just fine, but when he's coming back down he ends up knocking the bar down with his impressive bulge -- and down comes the bar.

Because of the penis push, Ammirati couldn't clear 5.70 meters which may have been enough to put him in the next heat ... and send him one step closer to competing for a medal.

Instead, Anthony's Olympic dreams are done ... all because he couldn't tuck everything away neatly.

BTW ... the high water mark in the pole vault was 5.75 meters -- a difference of less than a foot from Ammirati's score. Size really did matter here!