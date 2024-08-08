Canadian Pole Vaulter Alysha Newman Twerks To Celebrate Bronze Medal

Canadian pole vaulter Alysha Newman had an all-time celebration after securing a bronze medal at the Olympics ... busting out a quick twerk in front of the entire stadium!!

The epic moment went down on Wednesday ... after the 30-year-old cleared the crossbar at 4.85 meters -- a new record for her country.

Newman initially faked an ailment after hopping off the mat ... before putting her hands on her knees and shakin' it for all to see.

Newman explained the fake injury portion of her celly after the successful attempt ... saying she's been plagued with injuries throughout her athletic career, but never gave up and stayed focused on her goals.

Worth noting for all of her new fans after the viral moment -- Newman is also active on OnlyFans ... and even implemented a discount for any first-time subscribers in honor of the 2024 Games.

We take it her side hustle is gonna thrive over the next few days.