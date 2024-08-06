Olympic Swimmer Luana Alonso Says She Was Not Booted From Olympic Village

WAS I BOOTED FROM THE OLYMPICS? NO!!!

Paraguayan hottie Luana Alonso is firing back at claims she got kicked out of her Olympic digs for alleged "inappropriate behavior" ... making it damn clear that's not what happened.

In an IG Story Monday, she cleared things up in a statement ... "I just wanted to make it clear that I was never removed or expelled from anywhere, stop spreading false information."

Luana said she wasn’t going to give a big official statement, but she also wasn’t gonna let the lies get to her either -- looks like her short and sweet post was a solid middle ground.

To hammer home the message she wasn't going to let the accusations bother her, Luana posted her message with a peaceful sunset snap while sipping on a warm drink.

Committee Olympic Paraguay General Manager Larissa Schaerer said Sunday Alonso’s presence at a Paris village among other competitors was causing an inappropriate effect on her team. The GM was never specific.

Alonso asked to leave the village and got the green light from Schaerer. Apparently when she came back the next day, Schaerer was confused by her return -- hence, all the drama.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.