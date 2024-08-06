Serena Williams Gets Answer from Peninsula Hotel In Paris, You Weren't Denied Service

Serena Williams' fight with a fancy Paris hotel is in standoff mode, after the establishment pushed back on claims it denied her service.

The Peninsula Paris issued a statement Monday in response to the tennis legend accusing the rooftop restaurant of denying her and her kids access despite it being "empty." In her post on X, Serena included a sign emblazoned with the name of the hotel, angering her fans who blasted management in the comments section.

Dear Mrs. Williams,

Please accept our deepest apologies for the disappointment you encountered tonight.

Unfortunately, our rooftop bar was indeed fully booked and the only unoccupied tables you saw belonged to our gourmet restaurant, L’Oiseau Blanc, which was fully reserved. — The Peninsula Paris (@peninsulaparis) August 5, 2024 @peninsulaparis

As a result, the Peninsula jumped on X to explain its actions, saying the rooftop bar was fully booked and the unoccupied tables of the gourmet restaurant were all reserved.

In a separate post, hotel management said they're always honored to have Serena stay with them and would welcome her back whenever.

What's interesting is that the hotel didn't publicly apologize to her and her children.