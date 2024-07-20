Drea de Matteo's 13-Year-Old Son Edits Her OnlyFans Content

When it comes to business, Drea de Matteo's motto is ... you gotta keep it in the family.

The "Sopranos" star revealed on the "Not Today, Pal" podcast her 13-year-old son, Waylon "Blackjack," edits her OnlyFans photos.

Hosts Robert Iler and Jamie-Lynn Sigler were discussing de Matteo's girl-on-girl content when she mentioned her son, and 16-year-old daughter, Alabama, were waiting outside for her.

That's when Iler proclaimed that Blackjack had told him before the show that he edits his mom's OnlyFans pics.

“Oh yeah,” Matteo admitted. “He’s like, ‘So what do you want me to do with the bikini line here?’”

Though Drea fessed up to tasking both kiddos with content editing, she says neither sees the more risque content of her with other women.

As we previously reported ... Drea's one of the many celebs stripping down on the site to make ends meet.

Drea told us in our documentary -- TMZ Presents: Famous & Naked -- when her bank account dwindled down to only a few hundred bucks, she bit the bullet and joined the OnlyFans trend ... because she didn't have a choice.

