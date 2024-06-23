Former Disney Star Dan Benson Says OnlyFans Gives Him Control Over Nudes

Play video content TMZ Studios

"Wizards of Waverly Place" alum Dan Benson says a very specific issue led him down the road to OnlyFans ... his nudes were being leaked on the internet without him seeing a dime.

As Dan explains in our new documentary, "TMZ Presents: Famous & Naked," his nudes kept popping up on seedy websites ... and when he would get them taken down from one site, they would just appear in other spaces.

Basically, Dan was playing a game of Whack-A-Mole.

Dan says he quickly realized it was futile to try and stop his leaked nudes from spreading, so he decided to take control and join OnlyFans ... where he's the creative director of his nudes, and all the profits go into his pockets.

The former Disney star is among the celebs stripping it off on sites like OnlyFans and making an absolute fortune in doing so ... and TMZ is examining the growing trend in Hollywood of getting naked on the internet.