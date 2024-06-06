OnlyFans & Porn Star Say Pamela Anderson, Paris Hilton Trailblazed Before Ray J

Ray J thinks his sex tape with Kim Kardashian altered the course of porn history, but some in the game say otherwise ... highlighting Pamela Anderson and Paris Hilton as the OGs.

You may have heard Ray's hot take this week -- namely, that his sex tape with Kim from 2007 paved the way for OnlyFans and the adult entertainment industry at large -- but Riley Reid, a bona fide OF star these days, is kinda crapping on his opinion.

Play video content TMZ.com

Riley -- who has over 2 million followers -- tells TMZ ... yes, Ray and Kim's sex tape was influential at the time, but she actually gives more credit to Pam and Tommy Lee's sex tape -- which was stolen and illegally released -- a bit more historical credit in this regard.

Play video content Club Shay Shay

In terms of Ray trying to paint himself as the seminal trailblazer for OnlyFans ... Riley says that's just not the case -- instead, she cites capitalism, greed and tech for that ... and says Ray's impressive manhood had very little (if anything) to do with OF getting off the ground.

RR isn't alone in her opinion about who changed the game with a sex tape. We got porn star Kaden Kole -- who also does OF -- out in L.A. Thursday ... and she gave props to Paris' 2004 sex tape, which she says Ray isn't giving enough credence to in his review.

Play video content TMZ.com

Kaden says the Ray/Kim tape certainly helped make sex tapes more "socially acceptable" ... but that's about it in the annals of porn history -- at least from her POV, that is.

As for the Ray J/Kim tape paving the way for OnlyFans ... Kaden kinda says ... nah, bro. She thinks other platforms, like FB, IG, Twitter and even Myspace, allowed fans to connect with their favorite XXX stars ... and it also led to porn becoming more widely spread.

She agrees with Riley on technology ... it got better and amateurs saw how much money could be made … and THAT, she argues, paved the way -- not Ray and Kim banging.