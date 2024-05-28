Paris Hilton Responds To Baby Son's Life Jacket Mishap

Paris Hilton has responded to criticism over her latest parenting faux pas -- after putting her baby son's life jacket on the wrong way around -- and she's chalking it up to a whoopsie.

The socialite addressed the issue amid a flood of comments under a TikTok clip of her swimming in Hawaii with her 1-year-old son, Phoenix, over the weekend -- admitting she had a hunch his puddle jumper was on backward all along, despite being assured otherwise by the seller ... that's what she's saying anyway.

PH commented, "Oops! Thank you! I never let him out of my arms. thought it was backwards too, I said that to the person who I bought it from & they said it was on right."

Paris' humble response was to this comment ... "Hey mama just a tip from another puddle jumper mom I think it's on backwards. But I love this video pure joy."

Play video content 5/26/24

Other comments echoing similar sentiments made it clear fans weren't about hating on Paris' parenting -- they just wanted to look out for her and her baby.

Puddle jumper mix-up aside, Paris' vid showed a heartwarming scene of her enjoying a lazy river day with her smiling one-year-old in tow.

Play video content 5/15/24

At this point ... Paris is no stranger to receiving parenting pointers from her fans, 'cause she's recently screwed up. Earlier this month, she was alerted her kids' car seats were facing the wrong way -- and she not only made the change but also thanked her followers for the advice.