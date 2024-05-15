Paris Hilton Addresses Kids' Car Seat Safety Concerns, Turns Them Around

Play video content

Paris Hilton has heard all the online hate she got over her kids' car seat setup -- admitting she's still new to the whole motherhood thing ... and in the same vein, fixing the problem.

The heiress returned to TikTok Monday with a fresh clip -- this after having previously deleted a video which sparked concern for her son Phoenix and daughter London ... as their car seats were notably facing the wrong way.

In the new vid, Paris shows she's readjusted her kids' car seat setup ... thanking her follower for their advice on the situation. She wrote ... "Thanks for the mom advice, I'm new to this☺️ The #CutesieCrew is now ready for take off in the #SlivingMom van."

Fans were quick to applaud Paris for owning up to her parenting misstep ... with PH responding in the comments, "No one is perfect 😇 love you 💗."

As for how Paris felt about the online criticism ... she admitted to another follower that she wasn't offended by the feedback ... especially when it was well-intended.

Paris added ... "I am a new mom and just learning as I go. So I appreciate advice when it is kind 😇 as I’m just trying to be the best mom I can be."

Despite Mama Bear owning up to the mistake -- some are still giving her a hard time update ... some naysayers criticized Paris for some of her adjustments -- calling out the chest straps on London's car seat. Paris did not seem to engage with those critics though.

As you know -- Paris welcomed son Phoenix via surrogate in January 2023 ... becoming a mom of 2 months later with the arrival of her daughter London in November.

She celebrated her first Mother's Day as a mom of 2 with a family-filled brunch this past weekend, where London twinned with grandmother Kathy Hilton thanks to their all-pink outfits.