Paris Hilton Looks Stunning In Sexy Magazine Photo Shoot

Paris Hilton has always been a sex symbol, but now, at 43, the mother of two has never looked better – or sexier!

Paris recently posed for a sultry photo spread for this month's Flaunt magazine -- and she showed off her amazing naked body on the cover while sporting cool black sunglasses and flashing chunky Versace and Saint Laurent wrist bracelets.

Other images saw Paris dressed in provocative lingerie comprised of black panties, fishnet stockings, and a sheer leotard topped off by a maroon leather blazer.

Paris also ripped a page out of Bianca Censori's fashion book with her black leather mini skirt that barely covered her butt and breasts.

As part of the shoot, Paris gave an interview to the mag, revealing that her husband, Carter Reum, was able to break through the barriers she put up around her heart from her past pain and trauma, which prevented her from letting anyone in.

She said Reum made her feel so safe her walls came crashing down and now she feels "this love that I've never felt before." The couple share 2 kids together -- 1-year-old Phoenix and their new kiddo, London.

Paris certainly has her hands full ... but from the looks of it ... she seems to be managing quite well.

