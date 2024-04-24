Paris Hilton Acquires Rights to Book About 2000s Tabloid Culture For New Doc

Paris Hilton is putting a spotlight on early '00s tabloid culture, 'cause she's producing a new docuseries examining the way female celebs were treated back then ... including herself.

The heiress' production company, 11:11 Media, has acquired the rights to Sarah Ditum's book, “Toxic: Women, Fame, and the Tabloid 2000s" ... and PH plans to transform the book into an entire docuseries -- with herself as one of the main subjects.

Remember, these women were the subject of tabloid fodder for most of the '00s ... with their mug shots, breakups, Juicy Couture outfits, and nights out often featured in more than one magazine.

According to Paris, this new series will allow her and others to reclaim the, well, toxic narrative they faced throughout most of the aughts ... so they're retaking the reins.

She adds ... "When I discovered ‘Toxic,’ I was immediately taken by the depth of Sarah’s dedication, research and writing. Sarah’s work inspired me to envision ‘Toxic’ as a documentary series where we can provide a platform for similar stories of those who had to navigate intense public scrutiny, so they can reclaim their narrative from a time when they had little control."

Here's hoping the docuseries provides more insight into some of the 2000s' most notorious moments ... like Lindsay's feud with Paris, Britney's breakdown, and Kim's infamous sex tape.

