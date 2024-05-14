OnlyFans Model Claims She Got NYC Portal to Dublin Shut Down Over Flashing

Play video content

An OnlyFans model claims she's responsible for a cool new portal in New York City -- which lets you see people across the world -- shut down ... all 'cause she showed off the goods.

Ava Louise took credit for the pause handed down by Portals Organization -- the European company behind this nifty art installation in the city ... which streams a 24/7 live feed lets you see folks in different cities far, far away. In this instance, the portal connected to Dublin.

Of course, we can't have nice things ... which is where AL enters the chat. She was one of many who started displaying inappropriate content to the Irish ... including her boobs.

Indeed, video is going around that shows her flashing her breasts to the folks on the other side -- just one of several different stunts people have pulled -- and now ... it appears the portal is shut down for the time being, which Ava says is all her doing.

Ava posted a separate video that shows what she says is her boyfriend trying to use the exhibit later on -- and he's confronted by an apparent handler who tells him the portal was turned off, and that it'll remain off for quite some time ... as a result of inappropriate behavior.

Like we said ... Ava thinks is mostly her doing, but frankly -- she was just been the tip of the iceberg. There were a ton of other randos over the course of a week who were showing off just as equally shocking material ... including porn, the Twin Towers up in smoke, etc.

Reports indicate some Dublin-ites were also partaking in showing off crazy crap -- but the Americans were certainly doing their fair share ... and now, it looks like this thing's over.

Even before the shutdown, there were rumblings of issues with the portal not working and glitching out -- so, technical difficulties, it seems. Unclear if they'll get it up and running again with more security around to stop folks from acting a fool ... but here's hoping they do.

TBH, it's a pretty cool concept -- and it'd be great to connect with people internationally.

As much as we're sure Ava is appealing to all ... might we suggest she keep the nudity in a different digital space. On the streets of New York ... it's not really the time or the place.