Floyd Mayweather Pulls Up To Bday Party On Yacht, Gifted Crocodile & Diamond Nikes

Whether on land or sea, Floyd Mayweather's birthday celebration doesn't stop ... the boxing legend pulled up, or should we say anchored, outside a Miami hotspot, where he partied with a bunch of his closest friends!

Many of the guests didn't come empty-handed, either ... including pal and celeb jeweler Johnny Dang, who gifted TBE a one-of-a-kind pair of Nike kicks.

And, we're not talking NikeID, either ... Dang presented Mayweather with crocodile skin Air Force 1s, complete with a diamond-crusted Swoosh, handmade by Johnny!

JD counts some of the biggest celebrities in the world as clients ... everyone from actors, athletes and musicians.

It's been nonstop for Mayweather since Wednesday ... when TBE kicked off his nearly week-long celebration by partying with Rick Ross. On Thursday night, Mayweather hit up Miami hotspot, Lush, where he was gifted a $150K, 18k gold and 30 c. diamond Avi & Co. watch. Friday was reserved for a little fun and exercise as Floyd and friends hooped at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables.

Floyd wasn't ready to rest quite yet on Saturday ... splitting time Saturday between Kiki On The River and his big yacht, as the party, thrown by James McNair, Jona Rechnitz, and Wright Productions, raged.