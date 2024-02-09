Floyd Mayweather Says He Spent Over $1 Million For Super Bowl Suite

Suites for Super Bowl LVIII ain't cheap (no kidding, right) ... but how expensive are they?? Floyd Mayweather revealed he spent over $1.1 MILLION for a sweet box for him and 34 of his friends to attend the first SB in Las Vegas!

The legendary boxer even shared receipts on Instagram, just days before the 49ers take on the Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

"I don’t kiss ass and I never have to beg for nothing especially not to get a Super Bowl suite," the 46-year-old wrote.

"I don’t mind accepting invites at times, but one things for sure...The person that’s paying does all the saying. Therefore I get My Own seats and suites so I can do what I want and invite who I want!"

Mayweather -- who has been on the receiving end of many of the highest paydays in sports history -- dropped $1,131,000 on the luxury suite ... and will bring over 30 people with him for the big game.

"I’m blessed to be taking 34 people to experience the 1st Super Bowl in Las Vegas!" Mayweather said.

If you can't make the big game, don't fret, there are a thousand places to party, including at Floyd's gentlemen's club, Girl Collection, in Vegas ... where the boxing legend is already prepping for a wild weekend, loading up with a bunch of $1 bills!

"We had to get the ones to make it rain," Mayweather said, "I need everybody at Girls Collection!"

Mayweather isn't the only wealthy celeb dropping real cold hard cash on a SB LVIII suite ... Olivia Culpo allegedly spent millions on a box for her fiance Christian McCaffrey's mother, Lisa.